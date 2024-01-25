News

Want to work in law enforcement? Orlando Police Department to host career fair this weekend

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Orlando Police Department (WFTV.com News Staff)

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

If you are interested in working in law enforcement, this could be your opportunity.

The Orlando Police Department will host a community career fair Saturday, January 27, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at OPD headquarters.

Interested candidates can learn about the positions available, as well as how to join the team. The department says all skill levels are welcome, and candidates will meet with recruiters from the following fields:

  • Police officers
  • Community service officers
  • Emergency communications specialists
  • Crime analysts
  • Support staff

Representatives for internship and volunteer opportunities will also be available to meet with candidates, according to OPD.

More information, including how to RSVP for the hiring event, is available here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!