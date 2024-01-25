Want to work in law enforcement? Orlando Police Department to host career fair this weekend

If you are interested in working in law enforcement, this could be your opportunity.

The Orlando Police Department will host a community career fair Saturday, January 27, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at OPD headquarters.

Interested candidates can learn about the positions available, as well as how to join the team. The department says all skill levels are welcome, and candidates will meet with recruiters from the following fields:

Police officers

Community service officers

Emergency communications specialists

Crime analysts

Support staff

Representatives for internship and volunteer opportunities will also be available to meet with candidates, according to OPD.

More information, including how to RSVP for the hiring event, is available here.

