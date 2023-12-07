VIDEO: TV news anchor apologizes after giving ‘the finger’ to viewers during newscast

A BBC News channel chief presenter, Maryam Moshiri, issued an apology after inadvertently raising her middle finger while greeting viewers at the start of a news broadcast. The incident occurred during a countdown to the show, and Moshiri, realizing she was live on air, promptly returned to a normal posture.

NEW - BBC license fee will increase from next year, and presenter apologizes after giving middle finger at start of live broadcast. pic.twitter.com/8e4PZXnekG — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 7, 2023

The Clean Feed @ The TV Room Twitter account brought attention to the occurrence, commenting, “Been a while since a middle finger gesture made it on to BBC News…” In response, Moshiri explained that she had engaged in a “private joke” with the gallery team. She clarified, “I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0, including the fingers to show the number. When we got to 1, I turned the finger around as a joke and did not realize that this would be caught on camera.”

Moshiri expressed regret for any offense caused, emphasizing that it was unintentional and part of a light-hearted moment with her team. She apologized if the incident had upset or offended anyone.

