VIDEO: Teen worker gets revenge on rude carwash customer who threw drink at her

A teen worker at an Indiana car wash has gone viral for getting revenge on a rude customer.

18-year-old Anna Harycki was spraying down a car with a power-washing hose when the customer rolled down their window and threw a cup of lemonade in her face.

Without missing a beat, Harycki lifts the hose and sprays the driver through the open window.

Social media users are hailing Harycki as a hero - and she says the car wash has banned the customer and her boyfriend for life.

Teen at Indiana car wash strikes back after a rude customer threw a lemonade in her face. pic.twitter.com/OqLc0kQW38 — Anny (@anny25717503) February 19, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group