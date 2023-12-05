VIDEO: Sen. John Fetterman trolls senator with paid video of ex-congressman George Santos

Former Representative George Santos recently made headlines for his expulsion from Congress. Now, he’s in the spotlight again, becoming the first ex-congressperson to be enlisted by Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania to playfully taunt Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey through the platform Cameo.

Expressing his motivation on X, Fetterman wrote, “I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems. So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice.”

The accompanying video features Santos providing advice to “Bobby from Jersey” on how to stay resilient. “You stand your ground, sir,” Santos advises, “And don’t get bogged down by all the haters out there.”

I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems.



So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice. pic.twitter.com/y8iX55EyNi — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 4, 2023

A spokesperson for Fetterman informed Business Insider that Santos promptly posted the Cameo just 16 minutes after the request. The spokesperson revealed that, with taxes, fees, and an additional charge for expedited delivery within 24 hours, Fetterman incurred a total cost of $343.20 for the Cameo.

“We did not expect to get it back so fast,” the spokesperson admitted.

Menendez is facing allegations from federal prosecutors, accusing him of accepting bribes, including over $480,000 in cash, in exchange for covertly supporting the Egyptian government. Menendez vehemently denies these allegations.

©2023 Cox Media Group