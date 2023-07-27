VIDEO: San Francisco shoplifters rob Walgreens three times during CNN segment

During a CNN report on the shoplifting crisis in San Francisco, CNN correspondent Kyung Lah observed multiple incidents of shoplifting at a Walgreens store in the Richmond neighborhood.

Lah witnessed a man walking out of the store with merchandise without paying, and she noticed two other shoplifters during her time in the store.

In response to the rampant theft, stores in San Francisco have taken measures such as chaining up freezer sections and locking up items behind plexiglass.

Employees are now required to assist customers in accessing desired items.

The severity of the shoplifting problem has led to increased security measures and closures of stores in the city.

