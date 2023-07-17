News

VIDEO: Robotic bees could support vertical farms today and astronauts tomorrow

By Joe Kelley

Vertical farming operations have been touted as a way to bring fresh produce to local markets and tackle global food insecurity, but they have not yet provided a climate-friendly way to feed the world’s growing population.

To truly take on food insecurity, robotic “bees” may be the answer.

Companies such as Polybee and Arugga are adapting mini drones to pollinate plants in greenhouses and vertical farms, and researchers are exploring ways to design and implement robo pollinators for various types of plants.

If robotic pollinators rescue vertical farms from obsolescence, they could supplement outdoor crops without taking up too much space and even be used in space.


©2023 Cox Media Group

