VIDEO: ‘Queers for Palestine’ group blocks traffic around Walt Disney World, infuriating drivers

By Joe Kelley

Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported the arrest of three individuals on Saturday afternoon for causing a disruption in traffic flow on Interstate 4, in the vicinity of Walt Disney World Resort.

Troopers, upon reaching the scene, found three women obstructing the westbound traffic lanes of the interstate at Exit 67, displaying signs that read “Free Palestine.”

The trio was taken into custody and later detained at the Orange County Jail. Additionally, two vehicles that were parked on the ramp of the interstate were removed following the event.

