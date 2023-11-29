VIDEO: NFL suspends cameraman whose phone Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill used for viral TD celebration

NFL cameraman Kevin Fitzgibbons has been suspended for the remainder of the 2023 season and possibly longer after allowing Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill to use his camera as a prop during a touchdown celebration.

The incident occurred during a Week 6 game between the Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers.

Fitzgibbons, 20, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work in the NFL and hopes to get another chance to do what he loves, whether with the NFL or in a different sport.

He also revealed that he had a previous connection with Hill and considered the moment a highlight of his career.

