News

VIDEO: NFL suspends cameraman whose phone Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill used for viral TD celebration

By Joe Kelley

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs for a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

By Joe Kelley

NFL cameraman Kevin Fitzgibbons has been suspended for the remainder of the 2023 season and possibly longer after allowing Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill to use his camera as a prop during a touchdown celebration.

The incident occurred during a Week 6 game between the Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers.

Fitzgibbons, 20, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work in the NFL and hopes to get another chance to do what he loves, whether with the NFL or in a different sport.

He also revealed that he had a previous connection with Hill and considered the moment a highlight of his career.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!