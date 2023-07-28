News

VIDEO: Motorcyclist narrowly avoids catastrophe as road buckles from the heat ahead of him

By Joe Kelley

A motorcyclist in Baoding, China, narrowly avoided being thrown into the air when the street beneath his feet buckled due to extreme heat.

The footage, shared by AccuWeather on Thursday, shows the moment the pavement literally burst into the sky. Only a small portion of the roadway was damaged, but it appears that the cracks spread further than just the initial site.

China is currently experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures in the northwest township of Sanbao reaching 52.2°C on July 16th, beating the previous record of 50.3°C in 2015.

The heatwave has caused widespread disruption, with roads buckling, roofs melting, and power outages. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and to take precautions against heatstroke.

