VIDEO: Merchant ship hit by Houthis missiles has now SUNK, triggering potential ecological disaster

The MV Rubymar, a British-owned merchant ship, was struck by a Houthi ballistic missile on February 19 and has now sunk in the Bab el Mandeb strait.

This unfortunate incident marks the first time a ship has been sunk by the Houthis.

The vessel was carrying over 41,000 tons of fertilizer, resulting in a significant ecological disaster.


