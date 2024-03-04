VIDEO: Merchant ship hit by Houthis missiles has now SUNK, triggering potential ecological disaster

The MV Rubymar, a British-owned merchant ship, was struck by a Houthi ballistic missile on February 19 and has now sunk in the Bab el Mandeb strait.

This unfortunate incident marks the first time a ship has been sunk by the Houthis.

The vessel was carrying over 41,000 tons of fertilizer, resulting in a significant ecological disaster.

BREAKING:



The British-owned bulk carrier Rubymar has now sunk after it was hit by Houthi anti-ship missile 2 weeks ago.



It’s the first ship to be sunk by the Houthis.



It was carrying more than 41 000 tons of fertilizer. Major ecologic disaster.



Greta? pic.twitter.com/RAFK6kDHKP — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 2, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group