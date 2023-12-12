VIDEO: Lake Tahoe skiers have close call with black bear on the slopes

A group of skiers and snowboarders had a close call with a black bear in Lake Tahoe on Sunday.

The incident happened at the Heavenly Mountain Resort, where the bear came charging out of the woods and ran across the slope, narrowly missing skiers and snowboarders as it darted between them.

Skier Tao Feng, who almost ran into the bear, caught the incident on video and posted it to social media. “I didn’t realize it was a bear until it was too close,” Feng says.

Apparently, the bear wasn’t trying to disrupt the visitors’ day in the snow. After running across the slope, it could be seen reuniting with its mother, Feng says.

