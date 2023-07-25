VIDEO: India introduces what may be the first ever AI-generated TV news anchor

In a groundbreaking development, Odisha TV in India has introduced AI-generated news anchors to their lineup.

Lisa, one of these AI anchors, now presents news on the local station in eastern India.

According to the South China Morning Post, this marks the first time AI anchors have presented news in India.

While Lisa’s appearance may initially resemble that of a human news presenter, closer observation reveals her unsettling slow blinking and stuttering motion.

Despite lacking the natural shifts in tone that a human presenter would employ, Lisa’s delivery, disregarding audio and video sync issues, is deemed acceptable.

The rise of AI in news presentation signifies a quiet takeover of the traditional news reader’s desk.

