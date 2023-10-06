VIDEO: Florida man arrested for blinding pilot with laser pointer

A Florida man is behind bars after he reportedly pointed a laser at an airplane, temporarily blinding the pilot.

Nicolas Clayton, 35, was taken into custody on Thursday following the incident, which occurred near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. After receiving a report of someone shining a green laser at an approaching aircraft, deputies traced the source to an area near Lakewood Ranch High School, sheriff’s officials say. After receiving another report of Clayton pointing the laser at someone, deputies finally tracked him down in his vehicle – which prompted Clayton to point the laser at them, too.

After deputies forcefully removed Clayton from his vehicle, he was arrested and charged with pointing a laser at a driver or a pilot, and resisting arrest, sheriff’s officials say. He has not offered a reason for pointing the laser at an airplane.

©2023 Cox Media Group