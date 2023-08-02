News

VIDEO: As Florida faces migrant labor shortage, robots are stepping up to take over labor demands

By Joe Kelley

Developed by the Israeli startup Tevel Aerobotics Technologies, these bots hover next to fruit trees, effortlessly pick the ripest fruits with suction arms, and carefully deposit them in a collection bin. (Tevel Aerobotics)

Farmers worldwide are finding solace amidst labor shortages as AI-powered robots come to their aid, preventing an abundance of fruit from going to waste.

Tevel Aerobotics Technologies, an Israeli startup, has designed these incredible machines to hover beside fruit trees, skillfully pluck the ripest fruits using suction arms, and deposit them gently into a collection bin.

Similar to diligent honeybees, these robots remain connected to a power source, allowing them to work tirelessly day and night.

They require no breaks, visas, or lunch breaks, and certainly won’t talk back to their human counterparts.

Joe Kelley

News Director

