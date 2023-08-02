VIDEO: As Florida faces migrant labor shortage, robots are stepping up to take over labor demands

Farmers worldwide are finding solace amidst labor shortages as AI-powered robots come to their aid, preventing an abundance of fruit from going to waste.

Tevel Aerobotics Technologies, an Israeli startup, has designed these incredible machines to hover beside fruit trees, skillfully pluck the ripest fruits using suction arms, and deposit them gently into a collection bin.

Similar to diligent honeybees, these robots remain connected to a power source, allowing them to work tirelessly day and night.

They require no breaks, visas, or lunch breaks, and certainly won’t talk back to their human counterparts.

