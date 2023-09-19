VIDEO: Family of bears break into Krispy Kreme van, eat 20 packages of doughnut holes

A family of bears broke into a Krispy Kreme truck after a delivery driver left the vehicle open. The driver was dropping off doughnuts to a military base in Anchorage, Alaska when a momma bear and her cubs climbed in and helped themselves.

“I didn’t believe it,” Candice Sargeant said. “I was, like, really astonished. There’s no way bears are in the back of the van. Then I was like, ‘Okay, how do we solve this?’”

Security was able to blast sirens to scare the black bears away. In total, the heist resulted in 20 packs of donut holes and 18 chocolate doughnuts being eaten.

