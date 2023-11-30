VIDEO: Elon Musk tells Disney’s Bob Iger to ‘go f*** yourself’ after pulling money from X platform

On Wednesday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk stunned observers by bluntly instructing companies that withdrew their advertisements from the platform amid antisemitism allegations to ‘go find another place,’ but in more choice language.

Musk delivered his outspoken message during The New York Times’ DealBook/Summit, where he engaged with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin. Addressing the companies that had pulled their ads, Musk stated, “Don’t advertise … If somebody is gonna try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f*** yourself. Go f*** yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is.”

.@elonmusk to corporations pulling ads from X:



"Don't advertise. If someone is going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go fuck yourself. Go fuck yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is." pic.twitter.com/GuhIHWjei9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 29, 2023

Following allegations of antisemitism, major corporations such as Apple, IBM, Lionsgate, Paramount Global, Sony, and Warner Bros. Discovery had withdrawn their advertising from Twitter. Musk responded by initiating a lawsuit against Media Matters, disputing their methodology in linking antisemitic content to advertisements and claiming it was flawed and defamatory.

Bob Iger said of his decision to pull Disney’s advertising from the social media platform, “I have a lot of respect for Elon and what he’s accomplished. Not just you know, one business, but a few businesses.”

He continued, “And we know Elon is larger than life in many respects, and that his name is very much tied to the companies he either founded or he owns, whether it’s Tesla or SpaceX, or now X.”

Iger added, “And by him taking the position that he took in quite a public manner, we just felt that the association with that position and Elon Musk and X was not necessarily a positive one for us. And we decided we would pull our advertising.”

