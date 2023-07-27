VIDEO: Disturbing video of beach in Guatemala sparks concern of the horrors of garbage in our seas

According to a shocking video shared on Reddit’s r/anticonsumption forum, Guatemala is experiencing the consequences of the global trash and recycling problem.

The video depicts a significant amount of plastic bottles, trash, and plastic washing up on the shores of Guatemala, creating a disturbing sight.

This issue is prevalent in developing countries like Guatemala, which lack sufficient waste infrastructure to manage their increasing consumer economies.

The country’s poor waste management program, limited water treatment facilities, and unregulated landfills contribute to the problem.

Sewage flowing into rivers from Guatemala’s inadequate infrastructure ultimately ends up in the oceans, posing a threat to critical habitats like coral reefs.

