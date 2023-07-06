News

VIDEO: DeSantis doubles down on campaign add pinning Donald Trump to LGBTQ+ support

By Joe Kelley

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is unapologetically supporting the viral video released by his campaign, which criticizes Donald Trump’s previous endorsement of LGBTQ+ rights.

Here is the ad in question:

Despite facing criticism, even from conservative groups who labeled the ad as homophobic, DeSantis remains unfazed.

During an interview with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, he defended the video, characterizing Trump as a trailblazer in popularizing gender ideology by allowing men to compete against women in beauty pageants.

DeSantis deemed it a legitimate point of contention, especially as Trump now contradicts his earlier stance.

Expanding on his state’s stringent anti-trans legislation, particularly the ban on transgender girls participating in school sports, the Governor took pride in Florida’s firm stance against what he perceives as the proliferation of gender ideology.

He argued that viewing gender as fluid not only undermines women’s rights but also challenges the very essence of truth itself.


