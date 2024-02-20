News

VIDEO: Deadly bodycam shows knife-wielding man attack cops responding to 911 call, cops open fire

By Joe Kelley

Deadly bodycam shows knife-wielding man attack police responding to 911 call, officers open fire

By Joe Kelley

Suffolk County police responded to a 911 call in Bay Shore and were attacked by a knife-wielding man in the front yard.

The man, identified as Taiquell Woodson, lunged at the officers with a knife, stabbing a rookie cop multiple times before being shot and killed by another officer.

The injured officer was airlifted for emergency surgery and is expected to recover.

The incident was captured on bodycam video and police officials deemed the shooting justified, praising the officers’ response.

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

