VIDEO: Daredevil deputy leaps onto empty boat speeding at 40 mph off Florida coast

Every day, being a sheriff’s deputy entails a certain level of danger.

However, for one Florida deputy named Travis Fernandes, danger took on a whole new meaning when he encountered an empty boat speeding through Tampa Bay.

Alongside his colleague, Deputy Jillian Constant, Fernandes was part of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Environmental Lands Unit when they received a call from the U.S. Coast Guard on July 30.

The boat, located about 2 miles east of St. Petersburg, was unmanned, as the driver had fallen off and been rescued by a Good Samaritan.

The deputies immediately sprang into action, attempting to match the speed of the runaway vessel in their own boat.

