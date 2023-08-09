VIDEO: Critics decry Texas border security floating buoys for what’s found in between the buoys

In a recent incident involving the deaths of two individuals near Gov. Greg Abbott’s floating border buoys, the Mexican government has misinterpreted the situation, blaming Texas border security measures.

The governor’s office, through spokesman Andrew Mahaleris, criticized the Mexico Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their statement.

Mahaleris clarified that the drowning occurred prior to the body reaching the buoys, as confirmed by preliminary information.

The Texas Department of Public Safety had initially reported the discovery of the deceased individual upstream from the barriers in the Rio Grande.

In contrast, Mexican authorities claimed that U.S. officials found the body entangled in the buoy system.

But critics are now outraged over what’s found in between the floating buoys - a circular saw blade (or at least a similar-looking blade).

Texas Gov Abbott has installed circular saws between the Rio Grande border buoys to maim or kill anyone who attempts to climb over. Two bodies have already been found trapped in the floating barrier.



He wants more migrants to die.

pic.twitter.com/8siVD08TpL — Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) August 8, 2023

Wait till you find out about barbed wire. Ouch. — Silent Memejority (@memejority) August 8, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group