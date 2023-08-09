News

VIDEO: Critics decry Texas border security floating buoys for what’s found in between the buoys

By Joe Kelley

Immigration Texas Border Migrants trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico approach the site where workers are assembling large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass , Texas, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay)

In a recent incident involving the deaths of two individuals near Gov. Greg Abbott’s floating border buoys, the Mexican government has misinterpreted the situation, blaming Texas border security measures.

The governor’s office, through spokesman Andrew Mahaleris, criticized the Mexico Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their statement.

Mahaleris clarified that the drowning occurred prior to the body reaching the buoys, as confirmed by preliminary information.

The Texas Department of Public Safety had initially reported the discovery of the deceased individual upstream from the barriers in the Rio Grande.

In contrast, Mexican authorities claimed that U.S. officials found the body entangled in the buoy system.

But critics are now outraged over what’s found in between the floating buoys - a circular saw blade (or at least a similar-looking blade).

