VIDEO: Biden goes viral with head down, mumbling in Oval Office meeting with Israeli president

President Biden hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on Tuesday, but Biden’s incoherent mumbling and lack of preparedness created an unflattering visual contrast.

Tensions between the U.S. and Israel had been high, but Biden finally extended an invitation to Prime Minister Netanyahu during a recent phone call.

Twitter users were quick to point out Biden’s disinterested, half-hearted, and sleepy appearance at the meeting, raising questions about his mental acuity and ability to govern effectively.

At the end of the conference, Herzog said Biden had reiterated his commitment and friendship to Israel, but it is unclear what Biden actually said.

