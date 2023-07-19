News

VIDEO: Biden goes viral with head down, mumbling in Oval Office meeting with Israeli president

By Joe Kelley

Pres. Biden meeting with the Israeli president

By Joe Kelley

President Biden hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on Tuesday, but Biden’s incoherent mumbling and lack of preparedness created an unflattering visual contrast.

Tensions between the U.S. and Israel had been high, but Biden finally extended an invitation to Prime Minister Netanyahu during a recent phone call.

Twitter users were quick to point out Biden’s disinterested, half-hearted, and sleepy appearance at the meeting, raising questions about his mental acuity and ability to govern effectively.

At the end of the conference, Herzog said Biden had reiterated his commitment and friendship to Israel, but it is unclear what Biden actually said.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

News Director

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!