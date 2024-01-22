VIDEO: Arizona man armed with a knife and cordless drill is tased, shot by police

On December 15, 2023, around 2:30 p.m., Mesa Police Officers responded to a call about a family altercation on South Barkley Street. Upon arrival, the victim informed officers that 27-year-old David Dimas had barricaded himself in an attached storage shed and initiated fires. The victim, attempting to extinguish the fire, opened the shed door, expressing concern that David, armed with a knife, might be harming himself. Officers promptly evacuated everyone, including young children from the trailer, and initiated communication with David.

Despite repeated instructions to halt and reveal his hands, David, with partially concealed hands, advanced towards officers. Suddenly, he brought his hands forward, pointing them in the direction of the officers. In response, one officer deployed a taser, a second officer discharged a bean bag round, and concurrently, the third officer discharged his duty weapon.

