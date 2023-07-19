VIDEO: Actor Ron Perlman threatens Hollywood executive’s home over strike comments

Actor Ron Perlman, known for his roles in “Sons of Anarchy” and “Hellboy,” shared a video on social media in which he appeared to threaten the home of an unnamed Hollywood executive. The executive had made anonymous comments about the writer and actor strikes in the entertainment industry, saying that the studios were prepared to wait until the strikes had dragged on for six months before even beginning to entertain more talks with the writers’ guild.

Perlman was particularly incensed by the executive’s comment that the studios were hoping that the strikes would “allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.” In his video, Perlman said that he knew who the executive was and that he would “be careful” if he were him. He also said that there were “a lot of ways to lose your house.”

The video was quickly deleted, but it was widely shared on social media. Perlman later apologized for his comments, saying that he had been “overwhelmed with emotion.” However, he also said that he stood by his belief that the studios were “playing dirty” in the strikes.

The strikes began in late July 2023, and they have so far had a significant impact on the entertainment industry. Many television shows and movies have been delayed or canceled, and thousands of workers have been laid off. The strikes are still ongoing, and it is unclear when they will end.

WARNING - NSFW language in the below video - WARNING

Shit's getting real in the WGA + SAG strike.



"There's a lot of ways to lose your house." pic.twitter.com/XqiSZF2lbr — Hear in LA (@hearinladotcom) July 14, 2023

