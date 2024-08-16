US consumer sentiment rises slightly on Democratic optimism over Harris' presidential prospects

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A surge in optimism by Democrats over the prospects of Vice President Kamala Harris lifted U.S. consumer sentiment slightly this month.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index edged up to 67.8 after coming in at 66.4 in July. Americans' expectations for the future rose, while their assessment of current economic conditions sank slightly.

Democrats' spirits rose, and Republicans' fell. The survey found that 41% of consumers considered Harris the better candidate for the economy, versus the 38% who chose Republican nominee Donald Trump. Before President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and gave way to Harris, Trump held an advantage on the issue.

The Michigan index has rebounded after bottoming out at 50 in June 2022 when inflation hit a four-decade high. But it remains well below healthy levels. Before COVID-19 hit the economy in early 2020 — causing a recession followed by an unexpectedly strong recovery that unleashed inflation — the Michigan index regularly registered in the 90s and occasionally crossed 100.

Economists watch measures of Americans' spirits to gauge whether they're in the mood to shop, important because their spending accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity.

Since inflation struck more than three years ago, Americans have been feeling grumpy. As the November presidential election approaches, many blamed President Biden for higher prices.

Despite their sour mood, American consumers have kept spending anyway. Largely because of that, the economy grew at a healthy 2.8% annual pace from April through June. Their spending has continued into the current quarter: The Commerce Department reported Thursday that retail sales climbed 1% from June to July, biggest jump since January 2023 on strong sales at electronics shops, supermarkets and auto dealerships.

The Federal Reserve responded to inflation's resurgence by raising its benchmark interest rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023, lifting it to a 23-year high. Inflation has cooled markedly since peaking at 9.1% in June 2022. By last month, it was down to 2.9%, edging closer to the Fed's 2% target.

The central bank is now widely expected to begin cutting rates at its next meeting in September.

