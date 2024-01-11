News

UCF students storm the court after Knights Men’s Basketball stun #3 Kansas

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Kansas UCF Basketball Central Florida forward C.J. Walker (21) goers up for a shot against Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)

Orlando, FL — UCF Men’s Basketball gets their first win in the Big 12 Conference with an exclamation point.

The Knights defeated number 3 ranked powerhouse Kansas, 65-60 in a back and forth battle at the Addition Financial Arena.

The historic win is the first against a top three nationally ranked opponent, and second against a top five team within the top 25.

Following the sound of the final buzzer, mayhem ensued as fans stormed the court.

See videos below:

The broadcasters of the game got in on the madness that ensued following UCF’s victory:

