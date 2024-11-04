UCF Knig....I mean Citronauts, now 8-0 in Space Games after beating Arizona 56-12

Orlando, FL — If you wear the space jersey, the wins will come. The UCF Knights, or at least on Saturday the Citronauts had their annual space game, their 8th in what’s become a yearly tradition. And for the 8th year in a row, they won on the day stomping out the Arizona Wildcats 56-12.





UCF is now 8-0 in Space Games after starting the tradition back in the 2017 season.

UCF’s 4th different starting quarterback of the season, freshman Dylan Rizk, finished 20-25 for 294 yards and 3 tds while RJ Harvey finished with 184 yards on the ground and 3 tds as well, moving into second all time on the UCF rushing leaderboard. He now only trails Kevin Smith on that list.

The Knights will head out to Arizona next to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils.

