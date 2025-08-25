Typhoon Kajiki drenches southern China's Hainan island and heads toward Vietnam

BEIJING — (AP) — Strong winds and heavy rain whipped southern China's Hainan island and nearby parts of Guangdong province on Sunday, as Typhoon Kajiki passed over open waters to the south and headed toward Vietnam's central coast.

About 20,000 people were evacuated from potentially hazardous areas ahead of the storm, China’s official Xinhua News Agency said. Fishing boats returned to port and more than 21,000 crew members came onshore.

A short video posted online by Guangdong Radio and Television showed winds snapping off tree branches and heavily rocking a docked boat and sending waves sliding over the pier.

Kajiki gained strength as it moved west over the sea with maximum sustained winds of 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour, China's National Meteorological Center said.

Rainfall of 25 to 35 centimeters (10 to 14 inches) was forecast for southern parts of Hainan island including Sanya, a popular beach resort.

Sanya shut down businesses and scenic tourist areas and halted public transportation and shipping, Xinhua said. A social media post by the city urged residents not to go out unless necessary.

Kajiki, which can mean spearfish or swordfish in Japanese, was expected to make landfall on Vietnam's coast on Monday afternoon.

Farmers in the city of Hue were rushing to harvest their rice crops before the arrival of the storm, the official Vietnam News Agency said.

Coastal provinces have banned ships from going out to sea starting Monday and were calling in those already out, the news agency said. Authorities have asked provinces and cities to reinforce dykes, reservoirs and irrigation systems.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.