Two music-related conventions happening this weekend at Central Florida Fairgrounds

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Music enthusiasts and collectors are heading to Orlando for two music-related conventions happening this weekend.

The Orlando Record Show, as well as the International Guitar and Music Expo, will happen Friday, February 2 through Sunday, February 4 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Officials with both events say dealers from across the country will be present showcasing a variety of music-related items, including instruments, vinyl records, CD’s, clothing, and much more.

