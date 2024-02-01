Two music-related conventions happening this weekend at Central Florida Fairgrounds

Music enthusiasts and collectors are heading to Orlando for two music-related conventions happening this weekend.

The Orlando Record Show, as well as the International Guitar and Music Expo, will happen Friday, February 2 through Sunday, February 4 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Officials with both events say dealers from across the country will be present showcasing a variety of music-related items, including instruments, vinyl records, CD’s, clothing, and much more.

Click here for information on the Orlando Record Show, and here for information on the International Guitar and Music Expo.





