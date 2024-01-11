News

TSA: Thousands of firearms detected at airport security checkpoints in 2023

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Guns stopped by TSA at Pittsburgh International Airport TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport detected these three guns at the checkpoint on Dec. 6, 7 and 8. (TSA)

New numbers from the Transportation Security Administration show a record number of travelers caught with guns while being screened at airports.

Last year, the agency intercepted a record 6,737 firearms, 93% of which were loaded, at the security checkpoints.

That number broke the previous record of 6,542 firearms detected in 2022, which surpassed 5,972 firearms in 2021.

TSA warns that travelers caught with guns at airport security checkpoints can be fined up to $15,000 and could also face criminal charges.

Read more at TSA.gov

