Trump says Cracker Barrel should ‘admit mistake,’ calls outrage ‘a great opportunity’ to cash in

Cracker Barrel New Logo The new Cracker Barrel logo is displayed on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Wyatte Grantham-Philips) (Wyatte Grantham-Philips/AP)
Following days of backlash over Cracker Barrel’s rebranding efforts, Donald Trump suggested the restaurant chain bring back its old logo, calling it a “great opportunity.”

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before,” Trump wrote in a social media post Tuesday. “They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again.”

The company had removed the iconic “Uncle Herschel” from its logo, sparking outrage among conservatives.

Despite the company’s statement that the character will remain, many are still critical of the changes.

A YouGov survey revealed that a majority of Americans prefer the old logo and have negative views of the rebrand, with some saying it makes them less likely to dine at Cracker Barrel.

The company issued a statement, writing, “If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices. You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be.”

The statement continued, “We love seeing how much you care about our ‘old timer.’ We love him too. Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs and featured in our country store. He’s not going anywhere -- he’s family.”

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

