Trump to put import taxes on kitchen cabinets, furniture and heavy trucks starting next week

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will put import taxes of 50% on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, 30% on upholstered furniture and 25% on heavy trucks starting on Oct. 1.

Trump said on his social media site that foreign manufacturers of furniture and cabinetry were flooding the United States with their products and that tariffs must be applied “for National Security and other reasons.”

Trump said that foreign-made heavy trucks and parts are hurting domestic producers.

___

