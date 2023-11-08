Trending

Zepbound: FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FILE PHOTO: The FDA has approved Eli Lilly's diabetes drug Mounjaro to be used to treat obesity.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved a new version of the type 2 diabetes drug tirzepatide for use in chronic weight management, officials said.

Regulators previously approved the drug for treatment of diabetes under the name Mounjaro. The version approved for weight loss is called Zepbound.

Officials said Zepbound was approved for adults who are obese or overweight and who have at least one weight-related condition, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes or high cholesterol.

John Sharretts, director of the Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders, and Obesity in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said Wednesday in a statement that the approval “address an unmet medical need,” pointing to “increasing rates of both obesity and overweight.”

“Obesity and overweight are serious conditions that can be associated with some of the leading causes of death such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes,” he said.


