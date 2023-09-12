YouTube star Max Fosh answers soccer referee’s yellow card with Uno reverse card

LONDON — Max Fosh was called StreetSmart for a reason. In a delicious moment during a soccer match, the YouTube star received a yellow card but got in the last word by flashing a Uno reverse card.

Fosh was part of a YouTube all-star team competing in an informal soccer match at West Ham’s London Stadium on Saturday, Sports Illustrated reported. His team was facing Sidemen FC, a soccer team named for the YouTube collective of the same name.

The charity exhibition match, which drew 60,000 fans, benefited mental health and cancer in the United Kingdom, according to the magazine.

The Sidemen won, but the best moment of the match came during the 78th minute.

Longtime Premier League and FIFA referee Mark Clattenburg went to issue Max Fosh a yellow card, and Fosh responded by pulling out a green reverse card from Uno, a card game marketed by Mattel.

According to the toy maker’s website describing the rules of the game, any player using the card reverses the direction of play. However, the card can only be played on a matching color or on another reverse card.

“He’s Uno-reversed him,” one of the match’s broadcasters said. “That’s a first.”

The moment went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, although some posters said that Fosh should have color-coordinated the card to make it a valid reversal.

Fosh got the nickname “StreetSmart” while attending Newcastle University, according to his website.

“I started a series called StreetSmart, in which I interviewed students on nights out,” Fosh wrote. “It was ‘breathtakingly fresh content’ which cemented me as a ‘visionary pioneer’ of the man-on-the-street genre.”

The series began in 2017 and Fosh filmed 25 episodes. After graduating, he said he took “StreetSmart” on a tour of 14 universities in the United Kingdom.

Fosh’s move brought some levity to the match, since his team lost 8-5.