WWE legend Adnan Al-Kaissie - “General Adnan” - dies at age 84

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissay dies at 84 FILE PHOTO: Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissay, pictured here with two of his children, had died. He was 84. (Photo By RITA REED/Star Tribune via Getty Images/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Adnan Al-Kaissie, known to wrestling fans as Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissy, has died according to multiple reports.

He was 84.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Adnan Al-Kaissie, known to sports-entertainment fans as Billy White Wolf, Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissy and General Adnan, passed away on Sept. 6 at 84,” the wrestling organization wrote on its website.

Al-Kaissie was born in Baghdad and was reportedly childhood friends with former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein. According to the WWE, Al-Kaissie had an amateur wrestling career in Iraq before attending Oklahoma State University.

Al-Kaissie debuted as a professional wrestler in 1959, wrestling as Native American Billy White Wolf. He won the WWE Tag Team title with Chief Jay Strongbow in 1976. He also competed for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

In 1990, Adnan returned to the WWE and worked with Col. Mustafa (The Iron Sheik) and Sgt. Slaughter, who was playing the role of an Iraqi sympathizer, to take on Hulk Hogan and the Ultimate Warrior in WWE’s SummerSlam 1991 event.

He wrestled for a few more years before retiring from the ring in 1998 after more than three decades as a professional wrestler.

He was most recently seen as a character in both the WWE 2K15 and WWE 2K16 video games.

Adnan’s partner, Colonel Mustafa, better known as The Iron Sheik, passed away in June at the age of 81.


