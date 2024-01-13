Woman wins $953K lottery jackpot while vehicle was being repaired

A Maryland woman will have no trouble paying for future car repairs.

According to a news release on Thursday from the Maryland Lottery, the woman kept her composure after learning that she had won $953,280 after purchasing a $20 Fast Play Extreme Green ticket.

She was at an auto shop as her vehicle was being repaired, but the woman, who lives in Windsor Mill, Maryland, did not show her excitement until she drove away.

“I remained calm the whole time,” the woman, who chose to remain anonymous but called herself “Silver Dove,” told lottery officials in a statement. “When I got alone in the car, I grabbed the steering wheel and let it out. I started to scream and thanked my mom in heaven.”

“Silver Dove,” a computer analyst who was preparing to retire when she bought the winning ticket in October, can now fast-track her way to retirement, lottery officials said.

She said she would put some of her winnings toward retirement.

“I am happy that it came to me at this time,” the woman said in a statement.

She bought the winning ticket at a Shell gas station in Woodlawn, according to lottery officials.

The windfall capped a profitable year for “Silver Dove,” who won more than $12,000 in the Maryland Lottery’s Racetrax game in August.

“I plan to spend this wisely and I plan to enjoy it,” the two-time winner told lottery officials.

