Woman walking dog attacked by moose

BOULDER, Colo. — A moose attacked a woman as she walked her dog Wednesday morning in Ward, Colorado, authorities said.

Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the woman was walking on the South Saint Vrain Trail with her dog when the two were “surprised” by a moose on the trail.

“The cow moose charged the woman, headbutting and stomping on her several times,” wildlife officials said.

The woman was able to get to a neighbor’s house in the area, and they contacted Boulder County deputies, according to authorities.

Officials said the woman was taken to the hospital, but they did not provide any information on the her condition, according to The Associated Press.

The dog sustained minor injuries, the AP reported.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife searched for the moose in the area but were unable to locate it.

“When hiking in riparian habitats, hikers should be aware moose may be in the area resting or eating,” authorities said. “Moose can perceive dogs as a threat, and CPW encourages dog owners to keep them on-leash at all times to avoid confrontations. Cow moose can become particularly aggressive when their calf is nearby.”