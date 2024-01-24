Trending

Woman taken into custody after body parts found inside Brooklyn apartment refrigerator

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A woman was taken into custody after a wellness check led investigators to the discovery of human remains inside an apartment in Brooklyn, New York earlier this week.

Investigation A woman was taken into custody after a wellness check led investigators to the discovery of human remains inside an apartment in Brooklyn, New York earlier this week. (Alex_Schmidt/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK — A woman was taken into custody after a wellness check led investigators to the discovery of human remains inside an apartment in Brooklyn, New York earlier this week.

>> Read more trending news

New York Police Department’s chief of detectives, Joseph Kenny, told WNBC that Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip on Jan. 22. The person said that there was possibly a body that was being stored in a refrigerator at an apartment.

Officers went to the apartment at 2069 Nostrand Avenue for the wellness check around 7 p.m., WABC reported.

A woman in the apartment let officers inside where they said they found black plastic bags with what appeared to be remains, Kenny said, according to WNBC.

Detectives were eventually able to confirm the remains were human.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody, however, police have yet to file charges, WABC reported. That could change depending on what investigators learn.

The city’s medical examiner is expected to determine the cause of death and manner of death.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!