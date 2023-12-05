Woman killed in apparent shark attack off Mexico’s Pacific coast

A woman swimming off the Pacific coast of Mexico died after an apparent shark attack, authorities said on Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

The woman, who has not been identified other than being a resident of a nearby town, was swimming with her 5-year-old daughter in the town of Melaque Bay when she was severely bitten in the leg, CBS News reported.

Rafael Araiza, the head of the area’s civil defense office, said the attack occurred on Saturday in the western state of Jalisco, according to the news outlet.

One of the victim’s legs had been severed, according to the statement posted by the local civil protection and fire service on Facebook, CNN reported. The statement noted that the incident occurred on the same day as a swimming race in the bay.

Ariaza said the 26-year-old woman was swimming with her daughter toward a floating play platform approximately 75 feet from the shore, according to CBS News.

The victim was trying to boost her child aboard the platform when the shark bit her, he said. The child was unharmed, the news outlet reported.

Ariaza said the victim died of blood loss from a massive bite wound on her leg near the hip, CBS News reported.

It was unclear what type of shark attacked the woman.

Local beaches will remain closed until further notice, the civil protection officials wrote in another statement that was posted to Facebook, according to CNN. Volunteers patrolling the area are warning people to stay out of the water.

The Cihuatlán municipal government also warned people to stay away from local beaches, in a statement that CNN reported was posted on Facebook.

“Our priority is to guarantee the safety and well-being of every citizen,” the post stated.