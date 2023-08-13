Woman convicted of murder nearly 31 years after her baby’s death

YORK, S.C. — A woman was convicted on Friday nearly 31 years after a baby was found dead inside a plastic bag in York, South Carolina.

The 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, in a statement on Facebook, said that on Aug. 12, 1992, a baby that was just a few hours old was found floating in a Sears bag in the Catawba River. The baby was stabbed to death in the bag. The baby’s murderer has been unknown for three decades.

The baby was named “Baby Angel Hope,” by the community. She would have been 31 years old on Sunday, according to the Herald of Rock Hill. She was found wrapped in a sheet in a plastic bag. The baby had been stabbed and suffocated. Prosecutors at the trial said that there was cocaine in the baby’s system.

The newspaper reported that the baby was born healthy.

DNA evidence that was collected determined the identity of the mother, according to the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Stacy Rabon, 50, was arrested in connection with the baby’s death in 2021, according to The Associated Press.

Rabon was tried on homicide by child abuse and murder charges. The jury voted unanimously for convicting Rabon of homicide by child abuse, prosecutors Anthony and Robinson said, according to the Herald of Rock Hill.

The 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said that Rabon is expected to be sentenced on Aug. 21.