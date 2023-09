WGA strike: Are both sides close to a deal?

The Writers Guild of America and the Hollywood studios may be close to a deal to bring an end to the months-long WGA strike.

>> Read more trending news

The WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers released a statement on Wednesday saying the two sides met for bargaining earlier in the day and will do so again on Thursday, CNBC reported.

They hope to have a deal hammered out Thursday, but if one is not reached, sources told CNBC that the strike may last until the end of the year.

After face to face meeting today, writers and producers near agreement to end WGA strike. Met today and hope to finalize deal tomorrow, according to people close to the negotiations, who, while optimistic, warn that without deal tomorrow strike likely continues through year end. — David Faber (@davidfaber) September 21, 2023

WGA members walked off the job on May 2, walking the picket lines for 140 days, KCAL reported. Members of the SAG-AFTRA actor’s union joined them in July, but there have been no contract negotiations between the actors and the studios since the strike started.

The strikes have brought television and movie production to a standstill with projects such as “Stranger Things,” “Deadpool 3,” “Beetlejuice 2″ and “Wicked” on hold, Mashable reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group