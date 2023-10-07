Trending

‘We are at war’: Hamas kills at least 22 in attack on Israel

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Hamas attack

Palestinian Militant Group Hamas Launches Rocket Attack On Israel

At least 22 people were killed in a multi-front attack on Israel by the Hamas militant group.

The Islamist ruling militant group from the Gaza Strip carried out the attack at daybreak firing thousands of rockets while fighters broke through the fortified border by air, land and sea.

CNN reported that there were at least 21 active fronts where attacks were happening.

“We are currently in a state of war, a complex attack in the area around Gaza, and the towns in southern Israel. Right now there are 21 active fronts in the south.” Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai said.

The Associated Press said Israel was caught off-guard during a holiday. The Israel Foreign Ministry said today is Simchat Torah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We are at war” as he ordered a mass mobilization of Israel’s army reserves, adding, “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but a war.”

The Israeli Defense Forces said that 2,200 rockets have been fired into their country, CNN reported. Earlier the Hamas military commander had said that 5,000 had been launched.

Israeli television station, Channel 12, is reporting that residents in two communities said that members of Hamas were trying to break into their homes. One man who lives in Kibbutz Nir Oz said that his family, including his 7 and 9-year-old children, are barricaded in a safe room after militants fired at their door, CNN reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

