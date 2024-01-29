Trending

Vânia Nonnenmacher, mother of supermodel Gisele Bündchen, dead at 75

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Vânia Nonnenmacher: The mother of supermodel Giesele Bündchen died Sunday after a battle with cancer. She was 75. (Liudmila Chernetska/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Vânia Nonnenmacher, the mother of supermodel Gisele Bündchen, died Sunday after a battle with cancer, according to a published report. She was 75.

>> Read more trending news

Nonnenmacher’s death was confirmed in a statement released by Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil, according to Entertainment Tonight. She died after being admitted to the hospital on Friday, People reports.

Bündchen, 43, has yet to comment publicly about her mother’s death, according to the magazine. A representative for the model also did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment.

Nonnenmacher was a retired bank teller, according to Vanity Fair. She raised Bündchen in what the website called a “hardworking middle-class family” in the town of Horizontina, Brazil.

Bündchen. the former wife of retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, has frequently paid tribute to her mother on social media, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Latest noteworthy deaths:

© Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!