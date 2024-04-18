University of Oregon football player arrested after deadly hit-and-run

EUGENE, Ore. — A college football player is facing charges in Oregon after a hit-and-run crash left a man dead, according to multiple reports.

Police arrested Daylen Amir Austin, 19, around 11:45 p.m. on Monday to face a felony hit-and-run charge. He was arrested about two and a half hours after a 46-year-old man was struck in Eugene, Oregon.

The man, whose name has not been released, died after the crash.

“This is a complex investigation and (the Eugene Police Department) is still gathering information to be submitted to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for a final charging decision,” police said Wednesday in a statement.

Austin was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of failure to perform duties of a driver to seriously injured persons, The Register-Guard reported. He did not enter a plea, according to KPTV.

Recruited from Long Beach, California, in 2023, Austin is a defensive back for the University of Oregon’s football team and played three games with the team last fall, The Register-Guard and KPTV reported. He has been limited this spring as he recovers from an injury, according to the Oregonian.

In a statement obtained by the newspaper, the school’s athletics spokesperson said, “We are aware of the incident and are awaiting additional information.”

Authorities continue to investigate.

