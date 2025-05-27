United Airlines changes check-in deadline

If you’re a traveler who normally waits until the last minute to get to the airport, you’re going to want to adjust your plans.

United Airlines is changing the deadline for when you have to check in to a flight.

Starting June 3, you will have to check in for a flight at least 45 minutes before departure if you’re not flying with checked luggage.

It had been 30 minutes.

Check-in for international flights remains at one hour, Fox News reported.

The company told USA Today in a statement, “The change brings greater consistency for our customers by aligning with our current checked baggage deadline and the check-in policies followed by most other airlines.”

Check-in times can vary depending on flight and airport, United told ABC News.

“Some airports or flights have special time limits which depend on location. If you don’t meet your check-in time limits, we’ll do our best to find another option,” the company said on its website.

Most airlines suggest being at an airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international one.

© 2025 Cox Media Group