Tupac Shakur’s death: Police arrest suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting, report says

Police in Las Vegas have arrested a man in connection with the 1996 drive-by shooting that claimed the life of rapper Tupac Shakur, The Associated Press reported Friday, citing unidentified sources.

It was not immediately clear what charges were leveled against Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who was arrested early Friday, according to the AP. An indictment is expected to be announced later Friday.

The arrest came after authorities searched a home in Henderson, Nevada, over the summer in connection with the shooting, a warrant obtained by CNN showed.

