Tom Brady hired by Delta Airlines as ‘strategic advisor’

Tom Brady has joined Delta Airlines to work on internal employee training and appear in external advertising campaigns, WSB-TV reported.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will partner with Delta to develop and advise on “teamwork tools,” the company said in a news release.

The airline has more than 90,000 employees.

He will take part in select marketing campaigns, the company added.

“Delta’s people are driven by their commitment to world-class performance, excellence and a desire to achieve best-in-class results,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “Bringing a leader like Tom onto the Delta team furthers our mission to connect the world while accelerating our drive to continuously improve for our colleagues, customers and communities.”

In his first year, Brady will work with Delta’s employees for “onboarding, cultural familiarity and immersion” into the company and appear on Bastian’s video series with business leaders, philanthropists and others, the release said.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1. During his career, Brady earned the NFL Most Valuable Player Award three times, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year twice, and was honored with multiple ESPY Awards and Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year distinctions, along with being named to the NFL 100th Anniversary ‘All-Time Team.

“I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years,” Brady said.

Brady’s mother was a flight attendant, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback said.

“Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible. Throughout my career, my teammates and I flew Delta countless times, spending hours traveling for some of the most important games of our lives, even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane,” Brady said.

“Those championship teams were built off of great leadership and a commitment to excellence, and Delta certainly shares those qualities. Now, alongside Ed and the Delta team, I look forward to playing my part to continue the company’s success.”