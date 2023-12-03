Tina Fey returns to ‘SNL’ to welcome Emma Stone into 5-Timers Club

Alum Tina Fey made a surprise cameo on “Saturday Night Live” to initiate Emma Stone into the Five-Timers Club. Candice Bergen, also a five-time host, made a cameo too.

The Five-Timers Club is a so-called club of celebrities that hosted “Saturday Night Live” five or more times.

Bergen and Fey gifted Stone with the Fiver-Times Club Jacket, Variety reported.

Bergen was the first female host in 1975 and got her Five-Timers Club jacket in 1990, Rolling Stone said.

Fey hosted “Saturday Night Live” six times. She told Stone, 35, that she is the youngest person to host the show five times, according to CNN. Fey was the first the first female former cast member of “Saturday Night Live” to join the Five-Timers Club.

Emma Stone’s five-timer monologue! pic.twitter.com/nprZFD5LU4 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 3, 2023

“At 35 years old, you are officially the youngest member. I am the second youngest at 53,” Fey said, according to People Magazine.

“This is amazing,” Stone said, according to People Magazine. “This honestly, this has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. And it means so much that I get to share this moment with you guys. So thank you.”

Other celebrities who have hosted “Saturday Night Live” five or more times include Will Ferrell, Ben Affleck and Melissa McCarthy, CNN reported. Steve Martin reportedly hosted “Saturday Night Live” 16 Times, according to People Magazine. Tom Hanks hosted 10 times.

Stone was last on “Saturday Night Live” in April 2019 and before that in Dec. 2016, Rolling Stone reported.