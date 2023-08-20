‘This is Us’ actor Ron Cephas Jones dies at 66

Emmy Award-winning actor best known for his role as William Hill on “This is Us,” has died at the age of 66.

Jones’ representative released a statement to People Magazine Saturday in which they confirmed his death. They said he died from “a long-standing pulmonary issue.”

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” the statement continued, according to People Magazine. “He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.”

He was born on Jan. 18, 1957, in Paterson, New Jersey. Jones began acting when he was college, according to the Los Angeles Times. He became well known for playing Hill on “This is Us.” Hill was the biological father of Sterling K. Brown’s character, Randall Pearson, who was adopted. He became a recurring character on the show as Randall Pearson learned about him when he was an adult. He was nominated for four Emmy Awards for his performance. He won two in 2018 and in 2020.

Jones won a Drama Desk Award in 2022 and was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in “Clyde’s” from the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, the LA Times reported.

Jones had a double lung transplant in 2020 after suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to a profile in the New York Times, the LA Times reported. He spent months in the hospital at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center where he was on a ventilator and had to learn how to breathe as well as eat and walk again.

“This is Us” co-star, Mandy Moore posted a tribute on Instagram following the news of Jones’ death.

“Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of “This Is Us” was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever. Even though he wasn’t around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it’s like he was always there. I’ll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad,” Moore said.

The creator of This Is Us, Ron Fogelman, also posted a tribute on social media about Jones.

A massive loss. Ron was the best of the best – on-screen, on stage, and in real life. The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don’t think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect…,” Fogelman said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I first got to know Ron at the start of This Is Us, a magical time when it felt like we were all being shot out of a cannon. He was always steady, always grateful – even as the madness swirled around us. He loved actors. He LOVED his daughter. And we loved him. All of Us,” Fogelman continued.





