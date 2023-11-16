Thanksgiving dinner will cost less this year due to lower turkey costs

If you are hosting Thanksgiving this year or bringing a pie or side dish, you may see that some related items at the grocery store, including the turkey, have declined in price.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average Thanksgiving meal for 10 people will be about $61.17 which is roughly about $6.12 per person. This is a decline of about 4.5% from last year due to the lower costs for turkeys this year.

Turkey prices last year were a lot higher due to the deadly bird flu outbreak where over 62 million birds died, the Agriculture Department said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Last year’s record was about $64.05 per family of 10, CNBC reported.

The results came from a survey that was done from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6 where the agricultural advocacy group’s members went on to see the prices of items for Thanksgiving at grocery stores nationwide and in Puerto Rico, according to CNBC.

Over the last year, items in addition to turkey saw a decrease in costs, Reuters reported. The cost of turkey went down about 5.6% to about $27.35 for a 16-pound turkey

The cost this year is still about 25% higher than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

“Consumers who have not yet purchased a turkey may find additional savings in the days leading up to Thanksgiving,” the advocacy group said, according to CNBC.